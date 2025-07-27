Uttarakhand Madrasa board backs NCERT move to include Op Sindoor in curriculum

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Commenting on the National Council of Educational Research and Training’s (NCERT) decision to include ‘Operation Sindoor’ in school textbooks, the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board, Maulana Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, on Sunday lauded the move, asserting that this would apprise the youth of the valour of the Indian armed forces.

Talking to IANS in New Delhi, he said that the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board has already taken a proactive step in this direction.

“We have made it mandatory for all madrasas in the state to include Operation Sindoor in their curriculum. Our children must know how the Indian Army bravely carried out a counterattack inside Pakistan, which is a country without a proper constitution and a known promoter of terrorism," he said.

Calling the NCERT’s move a “great step,” Qasmi emphasised the importance of instilling national pride and moral values among students.

He also backed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s proposal to include the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayan in school syllabi.

“If the life of Lord Ram is brought before students, it will inspire change in their behaviour. When youngsters read about the life of Lord Ram, the number of old-age homes will also reduce, because Lord Ram is the ‘Maryada Purushottam’—an ideal figure of dignity and duty. The teachings of the Gita also promote self-discipline and righteousness,” he said.

Underscoring his message, Qasmi also said, “Religion must serve the nation, but the nation is above even religion. That is the highest principle.”

The endorsement from a prominent Islamic education leader is being seen as a gesture of cross-community support for military valour and cultural integration in education.

Notably, the decision to include Operation Sindoor in school textbooks has brought in a wave of enthusiasm amongst military veterans who have hailed the move as a milestone in instilling patriotism and awareness about national security in the younger generation.

