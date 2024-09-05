UTT 2024: Desai’s heroics help holders Goa Challengers secure place in final

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Goa Challengers rode a superlative performance by Harmeet Desai to keep their title defence on track by overpowering PBG Bengaluru Smashers 8-4 in the first semifinal of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

The defending champions now await the winner of the second semifinal on Friday between former champions Dabang Delhi TTC and UTT 2024 debutants Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

PBG Bengaluru Smashers, who had ended the league stage as the table toppers, went into the last-four clash riding a superb run of form. However, it was Athlead Goa Challengers who put themselves in the driver’s seat right from the start.

Goa Challengers claimed the early advantage when Mihai Bobocica ended Alvaro Robles’ unbeaten run this season with a 2-1 (11-8, 11-7, 7-11) win in the first men’s singles.

Yangzi Liu, who was later adjudged the Foreign Player of the Tie, bolstered the lead for the defending champions with a 2-1 (4-11, 11-7, 11-4) win over World No.25 Manika Batra in the first women’s singles.

The star pair of Manika and Alvaro reduced the deficit to a single point for PBG Bengaluru Smashers as they beat the Athlead Goa Challengers’ combination of Yangzi and Harmeet 2-1 (11-10, 11-7, 9-11) in the mixed doubles match.

However, Harmeet, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, wrapped the issue for the defending champions by outclassing the young Jeet Chandra 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-8) in the second men’s singles. Harmeet was named the Indian Player of the Tie for his effort.

Detailed scores

Athlead Goa Challengers bt PBG Bengaluru Smashers 8-4:

Mihai Bobocica bt Alvaro Robles 2-1 (11-8, 11-7, 7-11); Yangzi Liu bt Manika Batra 2-1 (4-11, 11-7, 11-4); Harmeet Desai/Yangzi Liu lost to Manika Batra/Alvaros Robles 1-2 (10-11,7-11,11-9); Harmeet Desai bt Jeet Chandra 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-8).

