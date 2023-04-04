Use cow dung cakes in cremations: Yogi

Lucknow, April 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that 50 per cent of the total fuel (wood) used in funeral fires at crematoriums in the state, comprises "Upala" (cow dung cakes) sourced from stray cow protection centres.

According to a state government spokesman, the Chief Minister said: "The income generated by making cow dung cakes available to crematoriums will be used for the maintenance of the concerning cow protection centre."

An earlier suggestion made in this regard had faced considerable resistance from people who did not accept the idea of cremating their kin in cow dung cakes.

"We would prefer electric crematorium to cow dung cakes. I am not sure if the majority would accept the cow dung cakes as an alternative to wood," said Mahendra Nath Singh, a senior citizen.

Meanwhile, Yogi further said caretakers should be posted at the cow protection sites.

In case of illness/death of cattle, the caretaker, he added, would ensure all necessary arrangements. "Cows should also be taken for a walk from time to time," the Chief Minister directed.

He said availability of 'cattle catcher' vehicle should be ensured at all the 17 municipal corporations and district headquarters having municipalities.

Yogi said his government was making continuous efforts for animal welfare and protection.

"Respecting public sentiments. Necessary arrangements have been made by the state government for the protection of the destitute/stray cattle and for their fodder," he said.

The Chief Minister said at present, more than 11.33 lakh cattle are protected in 6719 destitute cattle protection centres.

Under the special campaign conducted from January 20 to March 31, 1.23 lakh cattle were protected.

"It should be ensured that stray cattle are taken care of in all the rural and urban areas of the state," he told officials.

