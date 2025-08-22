‘Use Aunta-Simaria bridge at your own risk’: Tejashwi Yadav after PM Modi’s inauguration

Patna, Aug 22 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the newly constructed Aunta-Simaria six-lane bridge, asserting that people should use the bridge at their own risk, as there was rampant corruption during its construction under the NDA government.

Taking to the social media platform X, Bihar LoP alleged rampant corruption in bridge construction under the NDA government and suggested that the new structure might not be safe.

“In public interest, I appeal to Prime Minister Modi to not only cut the ribbon of the bridge four times but also get a statutory warning board installed on both sides of the bridge stating: Every person should use this bridge at their own risk. Our NDA government holds a world record in bridge collapses, and every child in Bihar knows how much corruption of billions of rupees happens in construction. This bridge, too, can collapse tomorrow, so please cross at your own risk,” he said.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Aunta-Simaria six-lane bridge back in October 2017, and after years of construction, the bridge has now been completed for Rs 1,871 crore.

The Prime Minister and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked to the bridge briefly during the inauguration.

Bihar LoP’s remarks come against the backdrop of recent bridge collapse incidents in Bihar, which have sparked criticism of the state government’s infrastructure quality and alleged corruption.

His statement has further intensified the political debate as Bihar heads towards assembly elections.

The bridge, constructed parallel to the ageing two-lane Rajendra Setu rail-cum-road bridge, is expected to ease traffic and improve connectivity between Mokama (Patna district) and Simaria (Begusarai district).

While the NDA government has touted the Aunta-Simaria bridge as a landmark achievement in connectivity and regional development, the RJD has turned it into a flashpoint for its attack on the ruling alliance.

