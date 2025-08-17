US V-P Vance to attend Monday's Oval Office meeting with Zelensky

Washington, Aug 17 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance will attend Monday's meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, a source told the media.

The last time Zelensky was in the Oval Office in February, Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of a lack of gratitude, asking him, "Have you said thank you once?"

However, in May, Vance met Zelensky with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Italy.

While reporters weren't invited to the meeting, afterward, Vance posted a photo of him and Zelensky smiling.

The Ukrainian President will meet with President Trump on Monday at the White House in the aftermath of Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump spoke with Zelensky and European leaders while on Air Force One returning home from his first face-to-face meeting with Putin since his first term in office.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump posted on Truth Social early Saturday morning.

"President Zelensky will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," he added.

Zelensky signaled his support for a trilateral meeting between the three world leaders in a post on social platform X.

"President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion," the Ukrainian leader wrote.

"It is important that America's strength has an impact on the development of the situation."

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," Zelensky added.

Trump met Friday in Alaska with Putin to discuss a potential ceasefire deal in Ukraine -- more than three years after Russian forces invaded the Eastern European nation after amassing troops near the border.

The US President said that the meeting brought progress, but no agreement on a ceasefire was made.

He offered few specifics on what the two leaders discussed.

Trump had previously said Friday's summit in Alaska was setting the table for a potential follow-up meeting involving Zelensky, and that Ukraine would need to be involved in any final decisions about territory.

Monday's meeting will mark the first time Zelensky visits Washington since the infamous Oval Office spat earlier this year in which Trump and Vice President Vance blasted the Ukrainian leader for not expressing gratitude for US support.

Trump has in recent weeks expressed greater frustration with Putin and his ongoing attacks on Ukrainian cities and has threatened "severe consequences" if a deal is not reached soon, though on Friday he said the two men have a "fantastic relationship".

