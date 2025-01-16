US tech industry embraces Trump 2.0 with parties and celebrations

Washington, January 16 (IANS) The Crypto Ball, an event organised by the crypto industry to celebrate the return of President-elect Donald Trump next week, is reportedly one of the most sought after of the spate of such parties and dinners taking place around inauguration next week.

The invitation calls Trump "the first Crypto President", according to a report by The New York Times on Thursday, which details several other such celebrations that are hosted by tech entrepreneurs, executives and investors who have also donated generously to the inauguration committee in a notable display of the close embrace of the incoming president by the tech industry.

MAGA Inc., a pro-Trump super body, is hosting a "V.I.P. reception" at the Crypto Ball, with a $100,000-per-person entry fee, the Times reported.

The ball also celebrates David Sacks, a venture capitalist and Silicon Valley podcaster, who Trump has named his czar for artificial intelligence and crypto. Sacks is also a key figure at a black-tie dinner being hosted by a leading tech figure Peter Thiel on Saturday. And the next day, Sunday, Sacks is holding a private party with co-hosts of "All In", a show that has a cult-like following among Silicon Valley conservatives.

The Times reported that other companies hosting such celebrations include Spotify, Uber and X, which is owned by Elon Musk, who is Trump's most outspoken supporter and leading donor. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is hosting a post-ceremony event with megadonor Miriam Adelson, and Musk.

The Times also reported corporations that have contributed $1 million or more to the Trump inauguration include tech giants like Amazon and Google; cryptocurrency upstarts like Ripple and Robinhood.

Presidential inaugurations — the event at which the incoming president is administered the oath of office — often attract top-dollar donors and are marked by a spate of balls, parties and celebrations all around Washington DC's hotels and restaurants, in the run up to the big day, January 20 and after.

The Trump team has announced three official inaugural balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball, and Starlight Ball. Trump will deliver remarks at each of them. There are at least 17 unofficial balls, according to one estimate.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.