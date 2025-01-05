US state funeral services for Jimmy Carter unfold in his hometown

Houston, Jan 5 (IANS) State funeral services honouring 39th US President Jimmy Carter unfolded in his hometown Plains in Georgia, where the statesman passed away at the age of 100 on December 29.

Hundreds of mourners on Saturday lined the streets when Carter's motorcade left for Atlanta, the capital city of his home state, some 260 km away. Flowers were laid at the base of the Carter monument in downtown Plains and rangers rang a farm bell 39 times at his Boyhood Farm when the motorcade stopped by.

The mood in the rural town, where Carter spent most of his life, "wasn't one of sorrow or grief. Rather, there was a sense of overwhelming gratitude for all that the peanut farmer-turned-commander in chief accomplished during his century on earth", Xinhua news agency reported quoting The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"It's amazing what you can cram into a hundred years," grandson Jason Carter, the chair of the Carter Presidential Center's board, said on Saturday afternoon at a ceremony in the non-profit organisation, which houses the Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, after the motorcade arrived.

"His spirit fills this place," Jason Carter told the audience, including many Carter Center employees, "You continue the vibrant living legacy of what is my grandfather's life work."

During his presidency from 1977 to 1981, Carter signed the Panama Canal Treaties that restored Panama's full jurisdiction over the Panama Canal Zone, starting from 2000, and guaranteed its neutrality. He also witnessed the inking of the landmark Camp David Accords, a peace deal between Egypt and Israel in 1978.

"President Carter's leadership contributed significantly to international peace and security," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said upon the former President's death. "His legacy as a peacemaker, human rights champion and humanitarian will endure."

Carter will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Centre in Atlanta till Tuesday. The funeral journey will then continue toward Washington, DC, where the former President will lie in state in the US Capitol for a day and a half.

A state funeral is scheduled for Thursday morning at Washington National Cathedral, where President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy. Afterwards, Carter will be buried in his hometown next to his wife Rosalynn, who died in 2023 after 77 years of their marriage.

