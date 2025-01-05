Punjab Congress seeks Bharat Ratna for Dr. Manmohan Singh

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Congress leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, has written to all political parties in the state Assembly, urging them to collectively honour former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh by recommending him for the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

In an appeal, Bajwa addressed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Speaker Kultar Singh Sadhwan, and other prominent leaders, including Manpreet Singh Ayali of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Ashwani Sharma of the BJP and Nachhatar Pal of the BSP, proposing a joint resolution in the Assembly to recognise Dr. Singh’s “unparalleled contributions to the nation and his deep-rooted connection to Punjab”.

Bajwa’s letter highlights Dr. Singh’s transformative role as the architect of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, which not only revived the Indian economy but also positioned the country as a global economic powerhouse.

As Prime Minister, Dr. Singh consistently prioritized inclusive growth, economic stability, and social justice, impacting millions across India.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh is a proud son of Punjab, and his journey is an inspiration to all," Bajwa wrote.

"Born in Punjab, his life exemplifies resilience, humility, and selfless service. He has not only brought pride to our state but has also addressed critical issues in agriculture, rural development, and education, leaving a lasting impact on Punjab and the nation as a whole."

In addition to the resolution, Bajwa has proposed the formation of an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advocate for this recognition.

He emphasised that this collective initiative would send a strong message of unity across party lines, celebrating Dr. Singh’s statesmanship and commitment to public service.

“This is not just about honouring a remarkable individual; it is about reaffirming our collective commitment to democracy, integrity, and excellence in public service,” Bajwa added.

Bajwa said Dr. Singh's calm demeanour, intellectual acumen, and bipartisan approach make him a unifying force in Indian politics.

“Honouring him with the Bharat Ratna would inspire future generations and acknowledge his exceptional contributions to India’s growth and global stature,” he added.

