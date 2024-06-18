US Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Biden's California trip

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint during US President Joe Biden's trip to Southern California over the weekend, local police said.

The Tustin Police Department reported that officers responded to a robbery call at a residential community in Tustin at around 9:36 p.m. (0436 GMT) on Saturday. Tustin is in Orange County, about 55 km southeast of Los Angeles, reports Xinhua news agency.

"On arrival, officers discovered the victim was a member of the US Secret Service and his bag was stolen at gunpoint. During the incident an officer (agent) involved shooting occurred," said the press release, adding that "The suspect(s) were not located and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) were injured as a result of the incident."

The police department said while the incident is under investigation, officers have located some of the victim's belongings in the area.

Officials said that a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or a similar vehicle was seen leaving the scene and the police department is looking for help from the public in identifying the subject.

Local news outlets reported the robbery occurred on the same night that Biden was in downtown Los Angeles for a gala fundraiser that raised around 30 million US dollars for his reelection campaign.

