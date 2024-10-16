US says Indian probe team's visit reflects New Delhi's serious intent

Washington, Oct 16 (IANS) As an Indian committee investigating US allegations that an Indian government employee directed a foiled plot to kill a Khalistani separatist on American soil met Tuesday with counterparts to share their findings, the US said the presence of the team in Washington D.C. reflected the seriousness with which New Delhi was taking the case.

The US also said that it had urged India to treat Canadian allegations about the killing of a Khalistani separatist but New Delhi had "not chosen that path".

The US alleged in an indictment filed in a New York court in 2023 that an Indian businessman tried to plot an assassination attempt on a Khalistan separatist -- Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, although he was not named in the court filing -- at the behest of an Indian Central government employee.

Nikhil Gupta, the businessman, is in US custody awaiting trial.

India has set up a committee to inquire about the allegations.

"The fact that they sent an inquiry committee here, I think, demonstrates that they are taking this seriously," John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, said in a news briefing.

"It is something they absolutely need to take seriously."

"I don't have a readout on the meeting yet," Mathew Miller, the US State Department Spokesperson said.

"The meeting was here as a follow-up on conversations that we have been having with the Indian government at the senior-most levels over the past several months. They have told us that they are taking the allegations seriously, that the activities contained in the DOJ (Department of Justice) indictment do not represent government policy."

Miller also said the investigation does not take away from the overall relationship between the two sides.

"India continues to be an incredibly strong partner of the US. We work with them on a number of matters, including our shared vision for a free, open, prosperous Indo-Pacific. And when we have concerns, we have a relationship where we can take those concerns to them and have very frank, candid conversations about those concerns."

Tuesday's meeting, he added, "was to discuss their active investigation into the matter, for us to update them on our active investigation into the matter."

Kirby refused to comment on the India-Canada tensions.

"We have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious, serious, and they need to be taken seriously," Miller said about Canada's allegations that on Monday precipitated the expulsion of diplomats by New Delhi and Ottawa.

"And we wanted to see the Indian government cooperate with Canada in its investigation. Obviously, they have not chosen that path."

