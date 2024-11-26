US prosecutor who filed ex-RAW officer's case in alleged 'murder-for-hire' plot quits

New York, Nov 26 (IANS) The US federal prosecutor who charged a former Indian intelligence officer with plotting to hire hitmen to kill a Khalistani leader is resigning.

On Monday, Federal Prosecutor Damian Williams said he would be quitting on December 13, well ahead of President-elect Donald Trump assuming the office.

Trump had already named his successor in anticipation of Williams resigning or being fired.

In one of his first announcements of Justice Department appointees, Trump said he planned to nominate Jay Clayton, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Last month, Williams filed the case against Vikash Yadav, a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer, alleging that he orchestrated a plot to hire a hitman to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Williams charged an Indian citizen, Nikhil Gupta, last year as a co-conspirator in the case. He was extradited to the US in June from the Czech Republic, where he was arrested, and his case is proceeding separately at the Southern District of New York court.

Gupta has denied guilt in court, and the next hearing is set for January 19.

It will be up to the next Attorney General and Clayton how to proceed with the case.

Trump has named Pam Bondi to be his Attorney General, but she will need the Senate's approval for the job.

Meanwhile, announcing his decision to quit, Damian said, "Today is a bittersweet day for me as I announce my resignation as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. It is bitter in the sense that I am leaving my dream job…It is sweet in that I am confident I am leaving at a time when the office is functioning at an incredibly high level."

Damian's deputy, Edward Kim, will be the acting Prosecutor, his office announced.

