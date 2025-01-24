US President Trump calls for 'immediate' talks with Putin to end Russia-Ukraine war

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has told reporters that Russia "should want to make a deal" with Ukraine to end the "horrible war" and emphasised he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately.

"So, I think Russia should want to make a deal. Maybe they want to make a deal. I think from what I hear, Putin would like to see me. We'll meet as soon as we can. I'd meet immediately. Every day we don't meet soldiers who are being killed in the battlefield," Trump said during an Oval Office signing ceremony.

Trump described the conflict as one of the deadliest conflicts since World War II, emphasising that millions of lives have been lost on battlefields and farmlands, and that millions of soldiers are being killed.

While virtually addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF), Trump said, "Our efforts to secure a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are now hopefully underway. It's so important to get that done, millions of soldiers are being killed. Nobody has seen anything like it since World War II. They are laying dead all over the fields, farmlands... It's time to end it."

He added, "I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended. That's not from the standpoint of economy or anything else. It is from the standpoint of millions of lives that are being wasted. Beautiful, young people are being shot on the battlefield. I have seen pictures of what has taken place and it is a carnage. We really have to stop that war, that war is horrible."

When asked whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is open to negotiating, Trump responded: "He's lost a lot of soldiers, and so has Russia," before adding, "But Russia has lost more."

Earlier this week, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would impose high tariffs and further sanctions on Russia if Putin fails to end the war in Ukraine.

