Rubio speaks with NATO secretary general about Trump's 'immediate foreign policy priorities'

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte "to detail President Trump's immediate foreign policy priorities," according to a readout from spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

The call came ahead of remarks from President Donald Trump at Davos on Thursday calling for NATO allies to increase their defence spending to five per cent of their GDP.

In his call with Rutte, Rubio "reinforced the US commitment to NATO and the continued importance of the Alliance to international security" and they "discussed the importance of having capable defence Allies and real burden sharing".

They also spoke about "the importance of ending Russia's war against Ukraine and the need for a peaceful solution" and "agreed that the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are inextricably linked and on the need for greater cooperation and understanding between regions," according to the readout released on Thursday.

In a post on X, Rutte described the discussion as a "good call," writing "great to have you on board!"

"Look forward to welcoming you to #NATO and working together on Ukraine, Russia, China," Rutte wrote.

"Ramping up defence spending in Europe and boosting transatlantic defence production makes us all stronger."

Rubio also spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, according to a separate readout.

He stressed Turkey's importance as a NATO ally and the US-Turkey relationship.

The two also spoke of "the need for an inclusive transition in Syria, ensuring that the new government prevents Syria from becoming a source for international terrorism, and denying foreign malign actors the opportunity to exploit Syria's transition for their own objectives," the readout said.

Rubio "also expressed his deepest condolences for the lives lost and those injured in the tragic hotel fire in Bolu," it said.

