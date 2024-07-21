US to phase out single-use plastics from federal operations by 2035

New York, July 21 (IANS) The White House unveiled a plan to phase out the use of single-use plastics from all federal operations by 2035, as part of a broader effort to tackle the growing plastic pollution crisis.

In an 83-page document, the Biden administration said it is "committed to taking ambitious actions throughout the lifecycle of plastic to end plastic pollution and is working with the global community to do the same", Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the new goal, the government will phase out federal procurement of single-use plastics from food service operations, events, and packaging by 2027, and from all federal operations by 2035.

According to the document, this is the first comprehensive, government-wide strategy in the United States to target plastic pollution at the stages of production, processing, use, and disposal.

The White House expected its new action could "significantly impact the supply" of these ubiquitous plastic products.

At least 460 million metric tons of plastic are produced every year, equivalent to the weight of more than 300,000 blue whales, according to data from the United Nations (UN) Environment Program.

As the hardy material breaks down in the environment, it creates microplastics -- tiny particles smaller than five millimeters, which have been found everywhere, including in human bodies.

