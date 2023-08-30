US Open: Top stars Medvedev, Zverev, Berrettini advance into second round

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev hardly broke any sweat in reaching the second round at the US Open, dispatching Hungarian Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0, here on Tuesday.

This was the third-seed Russian player's 50th tour-level win of the season. He now holds a 24-5 record at the US Open, earning more wins at the hard-court event than the three other majors (Australian Open 21, Wimbledon 13, Roland Garros 7).

He will next take on the winner of an Australian match between Max Purcell and Christopher O'Connell.

Medvedev, who is chasing his second Slam crown this fortnight, has lifted four tour-level trophies on hard courts this year.

In other action, Alexander Zverev of Germany cruised past Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to enter the second round. He will next meet Daniel Altmaier or Constant Lestienne.

The 26-year-old, who reached the final in New York in 2020, won 86 per cent (50/58) of his first-serve points to advance after two hours and 11 minutes.

The 2019 US Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini displayed flashes of brilliance and served 11 aces to defeat No.29 seed Ugo Humbert in straight sets in Round 1. Berrettini won the repeat clash of the 2019 edition, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the 2023 edition.

Injuries have marred Berrettini’s season, and the former Top 10 player came into this encounter having played intermittently all year; the one-time world No. 6 came into this tournament ranked lower than his French opponent (No. 36 to No. 33), who recently upset world No. 13 Alex de Minaur to reach the semifinals of an ATP tournament in Atlanta.

In the early exchanges, however, Berrettini seemed to be finding his form—and his forehand.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.