US Open: Djokovic advances after compatriot Djere retires

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the US Open third round when his compatriot Laslo Djere retired early in the third set. The second seed led 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 before the retirement under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

By advancing, Djokovic became the first male player to record 90 wins at all four majors. He is eight victories shy of tying Jimmy Connors for most US Open match wins.

The first set alone took a full hour. Djokovic prevailed, 6-4, by winning every point on Djere’s serve in the 10th game.

The first game of the second set was another battle. It took 16 minutes and included four deuces as the stifling humidity took its toll. Djokovic slipped on the court a few times, including once on his braced right knee, the one that suffered a torn meniscus at the French Open back in May. But the Serb held serve despite his fifth double fault of the match.

In the third game, Djere broke the four-time US Open champion to take a 2-1 lead. Djere was soon up 4-2, and seemed nearly certain to take the set. Djokovic rallied, however, and won the next two games to tie at 4-4 nearly two hours into the match. The mood changed significantly when Djokovic went up 4-5 and called the physio and took a tablet. Both players were visibly gasping for air at times following lengthy rallies in the humid conditions. Djere took a medical time out to relieve pain in his lower left abdominal area.

When both men returned to the court, Djere attempted to hold serve to save the set, but he sent a forehand long on set point, putting Djokovic up 6-4, 6-4.

In the third set, Djokovic held serve for a 1-0 lead. In the next game, Djere lost every point on his own serve, crossed the net post, and retired after two hours, 16 minutes of play.

Djokovic will face Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in Round 3. The 24-time major winner has beaten Popyrin all three times they’ve faced each other, including at two Slams in 2024 (Wimbledon and the Australian Open).

