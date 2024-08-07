US mission personnel 'sheltering in place' due to volatile situation in Dhaka

Dhaka, Aug 7 (IANS) The US Embassy in Dhaka on Wednesday ordered the departure of family members and non-essential employees besides cancelling all routine consular services until further notice following continuing violence in capital Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

"US mission personnel are currently sheltering in place," the Embassy stated in a fresh security advisory issued on Wednesday, around 48 hours after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country following large-scale protests.

The US Embassy detailed the prevailing situation in the advisory after the resignation of the former Prime Minister and the Bangladesh Army Chief's announcement that there would be an interim government formed in the country.

"Due to the unpredictable and volatile nature of the current situation, the lack of law enforcement presence, and the potential for increased violence, US citizens should shelter in a safe place, and strongly consider returning to the United States when safe to do so. Further violence connected to the government transition is possible," it stated.

The Embassy said that even though the Bangladeshi Army continues to be deployed nationwide and a six-hour curfew is in effect indefinitely, violent clashes have occurred in the city of Dhaka, its neighbouring areas, and throughout Bangladesh, along with serious incidents of vandalism, arson, and assault as police forces generally withdrew from the streets.

"Gatherings and additional protests are unpredictable and may materialize quickly. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news for updates. Phone service, SMS, and internet have suffered frequent interruptions recently," the advisory detailed.

It mentioned that Dhaka's main airport, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC), along with other regional airports, remains open and flights are resuming.

The security advisory also gave local contact information for some airline offices, including that of Air India, advising the US citizens seeking to depart the country to purchase tickets online or through the local outlets.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.