US Masters T10: Richard Levi's fantastic innings helps New York Warriors take down Morrisville Unity

Lauderhill, Florida, Aug 18 (IANS) The New York Warriors defeated Morrisville Unity by six runs in the US Masters T10 League, here on Friday. The New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs before restricting Morrisville Unity to 118/5.

The Morrisville Unity couldn't get their batting innings going right from the beginning of their innings as Parthiv Patel was dismissed by Dhammika Prasad for 3 runs in the third over. Chris Gayle and Corey Anderson also departed in quick succession, leaving Morrisville Unity in deep trouble at 33/3 in 5 overs.

Thereafter, Obus Pienaar played a brilliant innings of 35 runs from 12 balls and Shehan Jayasuriya smashed 28* runs off 10 balls, but they couldn't take their team over the line.

Earlier in the day, Morrisville Unity won the toss and put the New York Warriors into bat. Tillakaratne Dilshan got the Warriors off to a great start as he struck Calvin Savage for consecutive boundaries in the second over. However, he was trapped LBW by Obus Pienaar in the very next over. But Richard Levi ensured that the momentum stayed on the Warriors' side as he struck two fours and two sixes off Rahul Sharma's bowling in the fourth over.

Thereafter, Levi smacked Sreesanth for three consecutive sixes and took the Warriors' score to 73/1 in five overs. He sent the ball over the boundary two more times before falling to Calvin Savage for a scintillating innings of 66 runs from 25 balls in the ninth over. Corey Anderson conceded just eight runs in the last over as the New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs.

Brief Scores: New York Warriors 124/3 (Richard Levi 66, Kamran Akmal 24, Obus Pienaar 1/18) beat Morrisville Unity 118/5 (Obus Pienaar 35, Shehan Jayasuriya 28*, Umaid Asif 3/22) by 6 runs.

