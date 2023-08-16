US Masters T10: Atlanta Fire to go up against Texas Chargers in opener

Lauderhill, Florida, Aug 16 (IANS) The US Masters T10 League, which will witness the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh in action, will kick off with Atlanta Fire taking on Texas Chargers in the opening match at the Broward County Stadium, here on Friday.

A total of six teams - Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Tritons, New York Warriors and Texas Chargers - are all set to mesmerise cricket fans in the United States of America in the ten-day competition from August 18 to August 27.

The competition will consist of 21 round-robin games ahead of the Playoffs and the Final. A celebrity game will also be held on the day of the Finale.

Speaking about the announcement of the US Masters T10 League schedule, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Sports Management said, "We are absolutely delighted to announce the fixtures of the inaugural US Masters T10 League edition. The fans in the US and around the world are in for a treat with three matches scheduled on each of the days in the lead-up to the Finale. We can't wait for the tournament to begin"

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner - said, “The T10 format has been received brilliantly in Abu Dhabi and Zimbabwe, and now we are thrilled to begin proceedings in the United States of America. The quickest format in the world will certainly attract a lot of attention from the sports fans in America.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.