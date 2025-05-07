US lawmakers backs Indian strikes, urge Pak to restore democracy

Washington, May 7 (IANS) One Indian-descent US lawmaker on Wednesday called for Pakistan to not use the current tensions with India as pretext to further undermine democracy while another offered full-throated support and endorsement of India’s retaliatory strikes done earlier in the day, India time.

"In the wake of last month's horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the need to combat terrorism and prevent future violence has become even more urgent. As Secretary Rubio stated, it is essential to avoid broader conflict and further escalation," Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is of Indian descent, said, adding, "At the same time, Pakistan must release former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ensure free and fair elections that uphold democratic values and give voice to the will of the Pakistani people. The current situation should not be used as a pretext to further undermine democracy in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Shri Thanedar, the second Indian-descent lawmaker, said, “Terrorism cannot be tolerated, and it cannot go unanswered. India has the right to defend its people, and I stand firmly with our ally in its efforts to dismantle these extremist networks."

He further said: “The United States should always stand with our allies against terrorism. This is a time for deeper US-India cooperation to confront shared threats, protect innocent lives, and defend the principles of democracy, human rights, and religious freedom."

Both Krishnamoorthi and Thanedar are members of the Democratic party and hail from Illinois and Michigan states respectively. There are two out five members of the House of Representatives of Indian descent, together called the Samosa Caucus — the other three are Ami Bera, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal.

Krishnamoorthi, who on Wednesday announced he is running for US senate, was referring to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement on Tuesday. “I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely,” Rubio had said. “I echo POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."

