US, Japan, South Korea discuss security scenarios in Indo-Pacific and North Korea

Munich, Feb 16 (IANS) Security scenarios in the Indo-Pacific and North Korea were discussed by the United States, Japan, and South Korea on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2025.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stressed their shared commitment to ensure the safety, security, and prosperity of the three countries and the Indo-Pacific region, a joint statement issued by the US State Department said.

Expressing their serious concerns over and the need to address together the DPRK's nuclear and missile programmes and malicious cyber activities, they reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).

Condemning the gross violations of human rights in North Korea and its nuclear and missile programmes, the trilateral cooperation pledged to take decisive actions to counter threats, enhance economic resilience, and advance shared interests.

Reaffirming their commitment to bolstering defence and deterrence, they emphasised their shared commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of their three countries and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Opposing any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the waters of the Indo-Pacific, including the South China Sea, they emphasised their commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensuring international law prevails.

The partnership mainly aims to counter China's aggressive policy in the Indo-Pacific and nuclear threats from North Korea.

In the North China Sea, China and Japan are at loggerheads for the territorial sovereignty of the Senkaku Islands. The trilateral cooperation collaborates to advance its security infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific to counter the assertiveness of China and maintain peace and stability in the region.

Last week, President Donald Trump and Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met in Washington, DC during which they affirmed their determination to pursue a new golden age for the relations between the two nations that uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensures peace and prosperity.

Notably, North Korean President Kim Jong Un never shied away from issuing nuclear threats against the United States and South Korea in case of a conflict.

In October 2024, Kim threatened to destroy South Korea permanently with nuclear weapons if provoked.

