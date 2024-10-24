US, Israeli delegations to hold Gaza truce talks in Doha: Qatari PM

Doha, Oct 24 (IANS) US and Israeli delegations will hold talks in Doha to discuss mediating a truce in Gaza, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said at a press conference held here on Thursday.

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt are continuing their efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, Al Thani said.

"A negotiating team from the United States will visit Doha alongside the negotiating team from the Israeli side to discuss the means by which a breakthrough can be achieved," he said, without specifying the timetable.

Al Thani noted that the mediators have "re-engaged" with Hamas following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, saying, "We had some meetings with them in the last couple of days. I believe that until now, there is no clarity what will be the way forward."

During the press conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he expects parties concerned will soon discuss a ceasefire deal and the release of hostages in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We're looking at different options," Blinken told reporters. "We haven't yet really determined whether Hamas is prepared to engage, but the next step is getting the negotiators together."

Blinken is currently on his 11th trip to the Middle East since the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict erupted in October last year.

