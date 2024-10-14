US-India Strategic Partnership Forum begins as EAM Jaishankar highlights ways to strengthen relations

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum began in New Delhi on Sunday with a meeting between the Board of Directors and External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar as the latter highlighted key ways to strengthen US-India strategic and economic ties as well as emphasised upon the natural synergy between the two nations, a statement by the USISP Forum said.

EAM Jaishankar, in conversation with John T Chambers, highlighted key ways to strengthen US-India strategic and economic ties, the statement said.

This summit follows on the heels of PM Modi's successful visit to the US for the Sixth Quad Leaders' Summit and the United Nations General Assembly.

In a post on X, the USISPF said, "We are excited to kick off the USISPF India Leadership Summit 2024 in New Delhi with a productive meeting between our Board of Directors and S. Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, Government of India. In a fireside chat with USISPF Chairman John T Chambers, EAM Jaishankar highlighted key ways to strengthen US-India strategic and economic ties, emphasising the natural synergy between the two nations. He also underscored policy continuity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and outlined significant opportunities for American investors. Jaishankar encouraged Board members to support the "PM's Internship Scheme" to enhance employability, equip youth with the tools they need to thrive and foster a skilled workforce ready to meet future challenges."

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) aims to create a powerful partnership between the US and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership.

"The USISPF India Leadership Summit 2024 offers a vital platform to strengthen the dynamic strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi. Key priorities will include enhancing supply chains, boosting semiconductor investment, advancing AI and next-gen technologies, bolstering defence ties, promoting clean energy, and expanding bilateral trade. Both democracies remain committed to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

The summit will bring together senior Cabinet Ministers, USISPF's Board Delegation, global business leaders, and key policymakers for high-level discussions on strengthening trade, defence, technology, education, energy, start-ups, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

The day-long summit will feature sessions with prominent leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry; Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister; Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region; Nara Lokesh, Minister of Human Resources Development; IT Electronics and Communication; RTG, Andhra Pradesh government; Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence; S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; and Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Indian government.

