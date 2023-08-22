US Coast Guard rescues man stuck on uninhabited Bahamas island

Washington, Aug 22 (IANS) The US Coast Guard said that it rescued a man who was stranded for three days on an uninhabited island in the Bahamas after his sailboat broke down.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said the man was rescued on August 18 and "transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in good health".

"Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Miami Auxiliary aircrew of a disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal," it said.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew located a man stranded on the island and dropped supplies including food, water and a radio to establish communication.

The man notified the crew that he had been stranded for three days after his vessel became disabled during his voyage.

“We’re proud to have saved this man’s life. This case serves as a perfect example of why you must have the proper safety equipment on your vessel,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Without seeing the flare, the case may not have had a successful outcome.”

