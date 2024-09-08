US-British coalition conducts 3 air strikes on Yemen: Houthi TV

Sanaa, Sep 8 (IANS) The US-British coalition launched three air strikes on the eastern Ibb governorate in Yemen, local media reported on Sunday.

The airstrikes, which targeted the Maytham area east of the Ibb governorate, came about two hours after Yemen's Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said they had shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the northeastern Marib province, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

The drone was "carrying out hostile acts" when it was intercepted, marking the eighth of its kind shot down by the armed group "in victory for the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the American-British aggression against Yemen," Sarea added.

The US side has yet to confirm either the airstrikes or the drone incident, Xinhua news agency reported quoting al-Masirah.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said Friday on X that its forces had destroyed two Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles, a Houthi ground control station, and an uncrewed Houthi boat in the Red Sea in the past 24 hours.

Since November last year, the Houthis have targeted Israeli-linked ships to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition has conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group since January.

