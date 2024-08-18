Uruguay seizes 61 kg of cocaine: Navy

Montevideo, Aug 18 (IANS) Uruguayan maritime authorities have seized 61 kg of cocaine from a vehicle attempting to cross into the country from Argentina via the Libertador General San Martin Bridge, the Navy reported.

Alejandro Perez, a spokesperson for the navy, said that during a routine inspection, Fray Bentos Prefecture agents dismantled part of the vehicle and discovered the drug hidden in concealed compartments inside the fender, dashboard and one door, Xinhua news agency reported.

The substance was seized, and the vehicle's driver was arrested. The case has been forwarded to the Specialised Prosecutor's Office for Organised Crime due to suspected ties to an international drug trafficking organisation.

The international Libertador General San Martin Bridge, linking Fray Bentos and Puerto Unzue, is a key gateway into Uruguay from Argentina.

