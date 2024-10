Uruguay name seven uncapped players for World Cup qualifiers

Montevideo, Oct 8 (IANS) River Plate forward Joaquin Lavega was among seven uncapped players included in Uruguay's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.

Other newcomers are Universidad de Chile midfielder Marco Orona, Montevideo Wanderers winger Pablo Suarez, Nacional midfielder Lucas Sanabria, Fluminense midfielder Facundo Bernal, Alaves defender Santiago Mourino and Gimnasia forward Matias Abaldo.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa also recalled Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, Atletico Madrid center-back Jose Maria Gimenez and Napoli left-back Mathias Olivera, who missed Uruguay's September qualifiers due to suspension, reports Xinhua.

Uruguay will meet Peru in Lima on Friday and Ecuador in Montevideo four days later.

The Celeste are currently third in the South American zone standings with 15 points from eight qualifiers.

Uruguay squad:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele, and Franco Israel.

Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez, Santiago Bueno, Santiago Mourino, Mathias Olivera, Nahitan Nandez, Guillermo Varela, Jose Luis Rodriguez and Marcelo Saracchi.

Midfielders: Marco Orona, Facundo Bernal, Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Sanabria, Nicolas Fonseca, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Nicolas De La Cruz and Giorgan de Arrascaeta.

Forwards: Matias Abaldo, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araujo, Facundo Torres, Joaquin Lavega, Luciano Rodriguez, Pablo Suarez, Cristian Olivera and Darwin Nunez

