Upset over 'divided' affection, minor kills 4-month-old cousin in Kerala

Kannur, March 18 (IANS) A 12-year-old girl on Tuesday confessed to having killed her four-month-old cousin sister by throwing her into a well near Kannur in Kerala.

On Monday night, the four-month-old girl, Yasika, daughter of Tamil Nadu natives Muthu and Akkamal, went missing after which a search was conducted.

After a few hours, Yasika's body was fished out from a well in her house.

After several rounds of questioning, the minor accused, the daughter of Muthu's brother, confessed to the crime.

After Muthu's brother passed away last year, the 12-year-old girl has been staying with his family.

Since morning, the police have been questioning Muthu, his niece and Akammal after which the 12-year-old broke down.

Muthu and his wife used to make a living by picking up waste items and Muthu's niece used to look after Yasika when the couple went out for work.

During interrogation, the minor accused revealed that after the birth of Yasika, she felt that the love and affection of Muthu and Akammal had shifted to their newborn.

Ajayakumar, the neighbour of Muthu, said: "The accused was always seen here with her sister and used to go to the shop to buy things. We are shocked to hear the news of this."

Yusuf, another neighbour said, "I could make out from her face that 12-year-old has committed the crime. Moreover, on Monday, the minor accused said when Yasika went missing, she was out to attend the nature's call. When the girl was asked how long she took to return, she said 10 minutes. After she quoted such a long time, I was sure that she committed the crime."

After completing all the formalities, she will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which will decide the future course of action.

