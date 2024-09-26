UPCA dismisses safety concerns, ensures Green Park Stadium is ready for India-Bangladesh Test

Kanpur, Sep 26 (IANS) As the Indian cricket team gears up to face Bangladesh in the second Test at the historic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, concerns were raised regarding the venue's safety, particularly the C Balcony. However, official from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has firmly denied any safety risks, assuring fans that all necessary precautions have been taken.

Reports had surfaced suggesting that the C Balcony, which typically holds 10,000 spectators, was structurally compromised and could be at risk of collapsing due to the weight of fans. In response, the UPCA acted swiftly, bringing in experts from the Public Works Department and Kanpur's Harcourt Butler Technical University to assess the situation.

Speaking on Thursday, the UPCA's venue director Sanjay Kapoor dismissed the allegations, stating, "It’s all baseless rumours that there is a safety concern for the fans. Out of the 10,000 seats available on the balcony, we have been advised to reduce capacity to 7,200, and we are not selling tickets for the remaining 2,800 seats." Kapoor emphasised that fans' safety remains the association’s top priority.

To further reassure the public, the UPCA has made substantial improvements to the overall seating capacity of the stadium for this match. "Even with the reduction in the C Balcony, we have managed to increase the number of seats for fans by almost 6,000 from the last match. We now have 26,007 seats available for spectators in this Test," Kapoor added. In a move to engage younger audiences, the UPCA has also reserved seats for 3,000 school students to attend each day of the match.

In addition to addressing the balcony concerns, Kapoor confirmed that the stadium’s floodlights were fully operational. "Floodlights are working properly, and everything has been thoroughly checked. We’re prepared for any weather challenges," he said, adding that the venue was equipped to handle any adverse conditions.

Earlier, the state's Public Works Department (PWD) deemed the Balcony C stand "unsafe to hold a full-capacity crowd".

"PWD first inspected the ground on Tuesday and they complained about the ceiling and also the iron barrier that is placed there. Today, with the final conclusion, they haven't passed the stand, citing it as unsafe for spectators. However, with discussion, we are convinced that we will shorten the seat capacity and 2,000 seats will go on sale," Kapoor had told IANS on Thursday.

Green Park Stadium, one of India's oldest cricket venues, was established in 1945 and hosted its first Test in 1952 between India and England. Over the years, the stadium has witnessed numerous iconic matches across all formats. While its initial seating capacity was around 32,000, modernisation efforts and the construction of new pavilions have led to a reduction in the number of seats.

This Test match, in particular, marks a significant moment for Green Park, as it serves as the "re-launch" of the historic venue. Kapoor, who is also a former chief of the All-India Chess Federation, remarked, "It’s a match for the re-launch of the historical Green Park Stadium, and we are leaving no stone unturned to make this Test match a great success."

Although Green Park Stadium is managed by the UPCA, the property itself belongs to the Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate, under the state government. The association has leased the stadium from the government under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which requires them to pay an annual rent of Rs 1.25 crore. For this particular Test match, a bill exceeding Rs 18 lakh has been raised, which the UPCA will cover as part of the agreement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.