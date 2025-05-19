Universities should become symbols of social justice: MP Guv

Bhopal, May 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday asserted that universities should become a symbol of B. R. Ambedkar's legacy of social justice and empowerment.

He suggested that the campus of universities should present a living ideal of social harmony, and the academic activities should be inspired by Ambedkar's philosophy.

Governor Patel made these assertions while addressing the fifth meeting of the governing body of B. R. Ambedkar Social Science University, Mhow, at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

"The objective of the universities is not only to confer degrees to students, but to increase the interest of the future generation in the life values of Ambedkar, his struggle for social justice and equality, and his work for the upliftment of the underprivileged," the Governor said.

The Governor called for education to play a role in creating a social environment that focuses not on the display of service work, but on its outcomes.

He also suggested that, besides academic studies, students should be taught about family values so that they remain sensitive toward family and society.

Governor Patel also suggested that the universities should not remain dependent on the government for financial resources, adding that efforts should be made for financial self-reliance.

"The universities should implement development plans in coordination with the government. Time has come when the step should be taken to make universities financially self-reliant," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.