Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje wins Bengaluru North

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday won from Bengaluru North Constituency defeating his rival Congress candidate M. V. Rajeev Gowda with a huge margin of 2.59 lakh votes.

The Union Minister polled 9.86 lakh votes against Gowda who secured 7.26 lakh votes.

She had faced "go-back" agitation in the constituency as the BJP had denied a ticket to sitting party MP, former CM D. V. Sadananda Gowda.

She had faced stiff resistance in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Parliamentary constituency from local leadership ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

However, Shobha Karandlajemanaged to get a ticket from the Bengaluru North seat.

Shobha Karandlaje is the close associate of former CM B. S. Yediyurappa.

