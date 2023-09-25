Union Minister R.K. Singh to contest 2024 LS poll from Bihar's Arrah

Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Power Minister R.K. Singh has claimed that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar's Arrah Assembly constituency.

Singh, a former IAS officer, contested the Lok Sabha poll for the first time in 2014 and became the Union Power Minister.

He again contested from the same Assembly seat in 2019 and was retained as the Union Power Minister but this time in 2024, there is a buzz that Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh may contest the Arrah seat on a BJP ticket.

"How could anyone else make a decision for me? I will make a decision for myself. If anyone spreads rumours about me becoming the Governor of any state, I want to tell them that I am not going to get the post of Governor. I am here and will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Arrah constituency," Singh said.

