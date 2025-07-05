Union Minister Pabitra Margherita to visit Cambodia, Malaysia

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Union Minister of State(MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, will be undertaking an official visit to Cambodia scheduled from July 7-8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

The Minister will thereafter be visiting Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 10-11, at the invitation of the current ASEAN Chair, Malaysia.

“Our excellent, close relations with Cambodia are underpinned by shared civilisational heritage and a robust, people-centric development partnership. The visit would further bolster our bilateral ties and provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on advancing initiatives and issues of mutual interest in diverse sectors. MoS would be calling on the senior leadership of Cambodia, and would interact with ITEC/ ICCR Alumni, as also members of the Indian community. He would also review the extensive restoration and conservation work carried out by India at World Heritage Sites in Cambodia, that are also symbols of our shared culture,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

According to the MEA, the Minister will participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Malaysia.

“India and ASEAN share cultural and civilisational bonds. ASEAN is the cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision. The visit will renew India's deep engagement with the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, underline our strong commitment to ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” stated the MEA.

Margherita is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings.

