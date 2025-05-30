Union Minister Kishan Reddy slams Telangana CM for 'belittling' Indian armed forces' victory

Hyderabad, May 30 (IANS) Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy, on Friday, criticised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for what he called belittling the victory of Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan.

He said that when the entire nation is celebrating the victory of armed forces, Revanth Reddy is trying to project it as a BJP programme.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Union Minister Kishan Reddy reacted strongly to the remarks made by Revanth Reddy during Congress' Jai Hind yatra in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Kishan Reddy, who is the State BJP President, said that cutting across party lines, the MPs are going around the world, explaining why India had to conduct 'Operation Sindoor'.

On Revanth Reddy's claim that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) would have been integrated into India if Rahul Gandhi were the Prime Minister, Kishan Reddy asked him who gave POK to Pakistan.

The BJP leader alleged that because of the policies of Congress, POK remained a complicated problem.

Kishan Reddy said that unlike the previous governments which were confined to consoling victims of terrorist attacks, the Narendra Modi government gave a befitting reply.

"The government entered into Pakistan soil to conduct surgical strikes. The entire world has seen how India showed hell to Pakistan after Pahalgam terrorist attack."

Earlier, the BJP's Telangana unit posted on X that Revanth Reddy didn't just echo Pakistan's narrative on Rafale and 'Operation Sindoor' but he went a step further to call it 'Mana Pakistan' (Our Pakistan).

The BJP alleged that from questioning surgical strikes and Balakot airstrikes to mocking armed forces and opposing Agnipath scheme, standing against India is in Congress party's DNA.

The BJP advised the Chief Minister to stick to Miss World photo opportunity, saying national security is not his ramp.

Revanth Reddy on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government for not calling an all-party meeting before announcing a ceasefire with Pakistan.

He questioned the Union government's unilateral approach and accused it of lacking strategy, courage and transparency.

The Chief Minister also asked the Narendra Modi government why it abruptly announced ceasefire with Pakistan.

He also accused the Union government of declaring ceasefire at the behest of the US President Donald Trump.

He wanted the Union government to clarify how many Rafale jets the country lost.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy has also slammed Revanth Reddy for what he called his irresponsible remarks on the Indian Army.

He found fault with the Chief Minister for questioning the Indian military's might, to please the Congress High Command.

Dismissing Revanth Reddy's claim that POK would have been merged with India if Rahul Gandhi was the Prime Minister, he reminded the Chief Minister that Congress is responsible for the Kashmir issue.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.