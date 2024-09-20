Union Minister Harsh Malhotra hits back at 'corrupt' AAP, questions integrity of its leaders

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of trying to poach their councillors in the MCD, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said that the AAP comprises "real corrupt people" who are always under suspicion.

Speaking to IANS, Malhotra, who is the MP from East Delhi, said, "I would like to tell (AAP leader) Durgesh Pathak not to make general statements. He should provide specific details about who spoke to whom and what exactly was said."

"His comments make me wonder if he is hiding something or doing something wrong himself. Often, when people are involved in wrong activities, they try to accuse others. AAP's character is such that they are always under suspicion. These are the real corrupt people. The AAP is capable of doing anything. If they can deceive the people of Delhi for 10 years, they can do anything. Instead of blaming others, they should look at their own actions. We don't need to say much," he added.

Regarding Atishi taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday, the BJP leader said: "I congratulate her and pray to God to give her the wisdom to work for the people of Delhi. If she is going to be the Chief Minister for two or three months before the elections, I hope she does something good for the people of Delhi."

AAP MLA and spokesperson Pathak held a press conference on Friday where he accused the BJP of trying to break their councillors to win the Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee election.

According to Pathak, the BJP is offering millions of rupees to AAP councillors to switch over to their party, and alleged those who refuse are being threatened with harassment through agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

These allegations have sparked a new spat between the two parties.

