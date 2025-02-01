Union Budget concentrated on poll-bound states: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said it was unfortunate that the Union Budget 2025-26 did not go in for inclusive development of the nation and concentrated on poll-bound states even as he asserted the agricultural economy had been put in peril by ignoring all the demands of farmers including providing a legal guarantee on MSP.

Giving his reaction to the Budget, Badal said: "It is unfortunate that the focus was on Bihar and Assam which go to the polls this year even as an important state like Punjab has been completely ignored."

He said it was unfortunate that the government had failed to earmark funds for ensuring minimum support price (MSP) on all crops as per the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi four years back. He said similarly no funds were earmarked for a comprehensive farm loan waiver which was needed across the country keeping in mind the distress in the agriculture sector.

Badal said no attempt was even made to rework the PM Fasal Bima Yogna and earmark more funds for it so that farmers could derive benefit from the scheme.

The Akali Dal leader said Punjabis were also looking forward to the allocation of funds to make diversification a reality by incentivising farmers to give up paddy cultivation. "Sadly the government failed to do this."

He said it was also unfortunate that no infrastructure or rail project had been earmarked for Punjab or any major institution.

"Punjab is in need of funds to revamp its canal irrigation system but these have also been denied to the state. The state has also been denied a special package for industry in the border zone even as there is no assurance on the reopening of trade with Pakistan from the Wagah-Attari border."

Badal said the Union Budget had also failed to simplify GST collection.

"The trade and industry has been calling for simplifying and rationalising the GST collection but this demand was also ignored."

He said it was also unfortunate that cuts had been imposed on the budgets of key sectors like education, transport and rural development even as nothing was done to tackle rising unemployment by creating job opportunities for the youth.

