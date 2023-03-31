Unidentified woman's body found near toll plaza in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 31 (IANS) The body of an unidentified woman was recovered near the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the reason for the death of the woman, who appeared to be in her early 30s, will be known after investigations.

A passerby who spotted the body informed the Kherki Daula police station.

"No identification papers or injury marks were found on the body. Prima facie, it appears to be a natural death," Kherki Daula SHO Rajender Kumar told IANS.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby spot to know whether she was murdered or it was a natural death and if we found anything suspicious, action will be taken as per the law," he said.

The body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

