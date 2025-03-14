UNHCR says violence in South Sudan forced over 10,000 to flee to Ethiopia

Juba, March 14 (IANS) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said violence in South Sudan's northern counties of Nasir and Ulang has escalated rapidly, forcing more than 10,000 people to flee to neighboring Ethiopia.

As of Monday, over 10,000 people had crossed into Ethiopia's Gambella Region, up from 6,900 just days earlier on March 6, UNHCR said in a statement Wednesday evening.

"The numbers are increasing at an alarming rate and local authorities are tracking and assisting the displaced individuals, as they are dispersed across various communities, especially in the Burbiey and Matar areas," the agency said.

The fighting in Nasir, a strategic town, intensified after March 3, leading to the arrest of senior government and military officials from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition, led by First Vice President Riek Machar.

More than 20 people have been reported killed, with several others injured on the outskirts of Nasir, near the South Sudan-Ethiopia border.

On March 7, a general and dozens of soldiers from the South Sudan People's Defense Forces as well as one UN personnel, were killed when the White Army, a militia allied with the opposition, opened fire as they boarded a UN helicopter during an evacuation mission in Nasir, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to UNHCR, the violence since mid-February has displaced tens of thousands within South Sudan, with 50,000 people newly displaced in Nasir and 34,000 in Ulang.

Most new arrivals in Ethiopia have entered via Wanthoa, moving through Burbiey to Matar. Many are seeking shelter within host communities, while others are staying in makeshift shelters using plastic sheeting, UNHCR said.

Andrew Mbogori, UNHCR's country representative in Ethiopia, called for more resources to meet the growing needs of displaced populations. "The absorption capacity in the border areas is severely overstretched and local authorities are facing significant challenges in managing the crisis. The numbers are expected to continue rising, creating a more urgent need for assistance," Mbogori said.

UNHCR said its teams have completed a risk analysis, considering different scenarios, and are implementing mitigation measures on the ground.

