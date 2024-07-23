UNHCR to reduce workforce in Lebanon amid budget constraints

Beirut, July 23 (IANS) The United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that it will reduce its workforce in Lebanon by eliminating some jobs due to budget constraints, the media reported.

"These changes will be implemented as of April 2025 as a result of the decrease in funding, which has been affecting the commission's work since 2016 and is expected to continue at a time when Lebanon's needs are still high," said the UNHCR on Monday.

The announcement followed an article released by the Elnashra news website earlier on Monday stating that the UNHCR last year decided to reduce the number of its employees in Lebanon by 10 per cent.

The UNHCR said it only received 24 per cent of the total necessary funding by June, noting that UN agencies and NGOs in Lebanon also face funding challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that in line with its global mandate, it is committed to supporting host governments in their response to refugee crises.

