Unemployment rate in Uzbekistan falls to 6.8 per cent

Tashkent, Aug. 2 (IANS) The unemployment rate among Uzbekistan's working-age population has dropped below 7 per cent, the country's Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction announced on Thursday.

The unemployment rate among the working-age population in Uzbekistan has reportedly decreased from 10.5 per cent in 2020 to 6.8 percent by the beginning of 2024.

In addition, the country's poverty rate fell from 17 per cent in 2021 to 11 per cent by January 1, 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry also noted that in the first six months of the year, 113,000 unemployed people received professional and entrepreneurial training, 1.5 times the number from the same period last year.

Additionally, 10,000 people in Uzbekistan have been taught foreign languages since the start of the year, five times last year's number.

