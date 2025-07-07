UNDP-Cambodia, ASEAN mine action centre renew partnership to accelerate knowledge sharing, collaboration

Phnom Penh, July 7 (IANS) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Cambodia and the Phnom Penh-headquartered Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) have renewed partnership to accelerate knowledge sharing and collaboration on mine action, said a joint press release on Monday.

Alissar Chaker, UNDP resident representative in Cambodia, and Buth Rothna, Executive Director of ARMAC, signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last Friday to enhance technical cooperation and knowledge sharing on mine action.

"This collaboration aims to support ARMAC's efforts in promoting peace and security and reducing casualties from landmines and Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) in affected ASEAN member states," the press release said.

Both sides would accelerate regional coordination, partnership building, knowledge sharing, and exchange of good practices in mine action, particularly in advocacy, clearance and land release, victim assistance, and risk education, it added.

Chaker said that over the past 20 years, Cambodia has made remarkable progress in strengthening mine action management, developing policies, legal frameworks, standards, and information systems for land clearance and release, raising public awareness and promoting risk education on ERW, as well as supporting victim assistance, reported Xinhua news agency.

"The Kingdom's hard-earned wealth of knowledge and expertise is invaluable to other mine-affected ASEAN countries and for strengthening peace and security across the region," she said.

Rothna said the MoU reflected the spirit of ASEAN solidarity and shared commitment to a mine-free region.

"By combining ARMAC's regional mandate and technical coordination role with UNDP's global presence and development expertise, we are poised to elevate cooperation across ASEAN to new heights," she said.

Countries like Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, are grouped under ASEAN.

