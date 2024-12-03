Underwater tunnel in Brahmaputra River: Assam CM holds meeting with Union Minister Gadkari

New Delhi/Guwahati, Dec 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a key meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the national capital to discuss the commencement of work for building an underwater tunnel in the Brahmaputra River.

The proposed project will connect Gohpur and Numaligarh on the north and south banks of Brahmaputra.

Sarma asserted that the central government has extended great assistance to build this ambitious project in the state.

In a post on X, he said, “Happy to share! Just concluded an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji. I am truly impressed by the unwavering support from @MORTHIndia in expediting priority infrastructure projects in Assam, ensuring they are completed on time.”

The Chief Minister announced that construction of an underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh in the Brahmaputra River will commence in time along with two other key projects -- Guwahati Ring Road and Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.

Meanwhile, the works on the national highway between Jorhat and Dibrugarh were also discussed in the meeting.

“Review of the double laning of the Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali highway. Comprehensive review of ongoing projects under @NHAI_Official, @nhidcl, and @MORTHIndia across the State. Together, we are committed to transforming Assam’s infrastructure and unlocking its immense potential,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Sarma said, “We have planned to build an underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh through Brahmaputra. The estimated cost of the tunnel will be around 6,000 crore.”

The Chief Minister said that the tunnel will have facilities of both rail and vehicular movement.

“When the tunnel will be built, it will further connect the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra River,” he added.

“Once I dreamt of making such an underwater tunnel in Assam, however, I could not think whether it could be possible or not. But now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the green signal to build the tunnel,” the Chief Minister mentioned.

He also said that the state government was looking for the best possible places to build the underwater tunnel and finally Gohpur and Numaligarh were selected for it.

