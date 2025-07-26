Uncle turns killer in Bengaluru: Two children dead, one critical after brutal attack

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked the city, a man in Bengaluru's Anekal Taluk brutally attacked his three young nephews with an iron rod, killing two of them on the spot and leaving the third battling for life in the hospital.

The incident occurred in the Kamasandra area and has been registered under the Hebbagodi police station.

The accused, identified as Qasim, allegedly attacked the children—aged 9, 7, and 5—with a rod and a chisel while they were alone at home. The victims, Ishaq (9) and Junaid (7), succumbed to their injuries, while Mohammed Roshan (5) is currently in critical condition and undergoing treatment.

According to police, the heinous crime took place around 1:15-1:30 p.m. on Saturday. At the time of the incident, the children’s parents were away at work— the father, Chand Pasha, employed as a construction worker, and the mother working in the garment industry. Their grandmother, who usually looked after the children, had stepped out briefly to buy milk and vegetables.

Seizing the opportunity, Qasim, who lived with the family but was unemployed, allegedly carried out the attack in a fit of rage. He was arrested shortly after the incident and is currently being interrogated by police. During questioning, he reportedly cited various grievances, including being neglected by family members.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Ramesh Bhanot, said: “Today, in the jurisdiction of Hebbagodi Police Station, Chand Pasha, a native of Yadgir who moved to Bengaluru five years ago, was living with his wife, three sons, and mother. His brother, Qasim, also stayed with them but was unemployed.

Between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m., while the family was away at work and the grandmother had stepped out, Qasim attacked the children using a rod and a chisel. Two of the children died on the spot, and the third is in critical condition at the hospital.

We have arrested the accused and are questioning him. He has been providing inconsistent reasons, including claims of being mistreated by the family. We are examining his mental health as part of the investigation.”

The family hails from Yadgir district in Karnataka and had moved to Bengaluru for work. They live in modest conditions, with both parents working to support the household. The accused reportedly did not have stable employment. He had shown signs of psychological distress in the past, according to family members.

