UN Women urges action against sexual violence amid conflict in Sudan

United Nations, April 22 (IANS) UN Women has voiced concern over the dire impact of Sudan's ongoing violent conflict on women and girls and called for immediate action against sexual violence.

"UN Women joins our partners in expressing our grave concern over the continued conflict in Sudan. As in all crises, this will surely have dire and disproportionate impacts on the lives of Sudanese women and girls," UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said in a statement late Friday.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Sudan and remain committed to supporting them," she added.

Bahous noted that reports of sexual and gender-based violence "are already surfacing", fearing that "they will only grow more frequent", reports Xinhua news agency

"The resilience of Sudanese women is a source of hope, their role in the pursuit of peace essential, their strength as humanitarian workers, carers and protectors an inspiration. We must heed their calls for a ceasefire and peace and commit to supporting them in everything they do," she said.

"UN Women calls on all parties to ensure that no woman or girl is affected by these crimes, and on all actors to spare no effort to mitigate the increased risk."

Bahous joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in urging immediate ceasefire in Sudan during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, so as to allow for "the continued delivery of essential humanitarian assistance and a return to dialogue".

The continued clashes between Sudan's Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that first erupted on April 15, have so far killed more than 400 people and about 3,500 others.

A day before the UN Women's appeal, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) had warned that the heavy fighting is putting tens of thousands of pregnant women in danger, making it too perilous to venture outside their homes to seek urgent medical care.

UNFPA estimates that there are 219,000 pregnant women in the capital city of Khartoum, the epicentre of the violence, with 24,000 of them expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

The conflict has not spared Sudan's healthcare system. At least 20 hospitals have been forced to shut down in Khartoum because of the violence.

A further 12 hospitals across the country are still operating but could soon close as they struggle with power and water cuts and a lack of staff, it said.

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff are unable to travel to work and vital humanitarian aid is not getting through because of roadblocks and ongoing fighting, leaving medical facilities understaffed, overwhelmed, and running low on critical medical supplies.

If the violence does not stop, there is a danger that the health system will collapse and pregnant women and their unborn children will die, warned UNFPA.

The agency said it is also concerned about the 3.1 million women and girls who are facing increased risks of life-threatening gender-based violence as protection services are interrupted by the clashes.

