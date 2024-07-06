UN warns of escalation of tension on Lebanon-Israel border

United Nations, July 6 (IANS) The United Nations has expressed grave concerns about intensified clashes along the Lebanon-Israel frontier, known as the Blue Line.

The world body on Friday highlighted the mounting tensions following an increase in exchanges of fire between Lebanese and Israeli forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

This recent surge in hostilities, which occurred on Thursday, "heightens the risk of a full-scale war", according to a note from the office of the spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

The note underscored the necessity of restraint, noting, "Escalation can and must be avoided. We reiterate that the danger of miscalculation leading to a sudden and wider conflagration is real," and emphasised that "a political and diplomatic solution is the only viable way forward".

On the same day, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, engaged with key Lebanese officials including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to discuss the urgency of de-escalation along the Blue Line.

The UN note also reiterated calls from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a renewed commitment to Security Council resolution 1701, which was adopted in August 2006 to seek a full cessation of hostilities shortly after a month of deadly warfare between Israel and Hezbollah ended with a fragile truce.

