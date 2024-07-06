Over 1 mn people in Caribbean affected by Hurricane Beryl: UN

United Nations, July 6 (IANS) Over 1 million people in the Caribbean have been affected by Hurricane Beryl, UN humanitarians have said.

Some 40,000 people have been affected in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, more than 110,000 people in Grenada, and 920,000 people in Jamaica, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday, citing current estimates.

As a category 4 hurricane that has claimed at least 11 lives so far, Beryl left a trail of destruction in Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday, then impacting Jamaica on Wednesday. The hurricane is currently affecting Belize and Mexico, Xinhua news agency reported.

The International Organization for Migration reported that in Grenada, the hurricane caused extreme damage to the islands of Carriacou and Petit Martinique, where 70 per cent and 97 per cent of buildings were damaged, respectively. In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 90 per cent of homes on Union Island were affected, while on the island of Canouan, nearly all buildings sustained damage.

OCHA said it has deployed teams to Caribbean nations to support their response efforts, and $4 million has been made available from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to kickstart humanitarian operations in Grenada, Jamaica, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

"We continue to support and work closely with the authorities, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Agency, and our partners to assess and respond to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl," the office said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.