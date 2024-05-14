UN staffer killed, another injured in Rafah

Gaza, May 14 (IANS) Israel army's gunfire killed a UN staffer and injured another UN employee in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza, the Hamas-run media office said.

In a statement, the media office said on Monday that the UN staffers were travelling in a vehicle belonging to the UN and bearing UN flags and markings when they were hit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death of the UN staffer was confirmed by the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday in a statement that he was "deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning".

Sending his condolences to the family of the fallen UN staffer, he condemned all attacks on UN personnel and called for a full investigation.

Meanwhile, Israeli public radio reported that the Israeli army is investigating the shooting incident at a United Nations vehicle, indicating that the source of the fire is unknown.

The Israeli army said in a statement that its forces continue their operations in three towns in the strip, including Rafah, Jabalia and Zeitoun, to stop Hamas from "reorganising its ranks".

The health authorities in Gaza reported 57 deaths and 82 injuries in the besieged enclave on Monday, bringing the total death toll and injuries since the break of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, respectively, to 35,901 and 78,827.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

