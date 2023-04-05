UN Security Council voices support for peace efforts in Yemen

United Nations, April 5 (IANS) The UN Security Council has expressed strong support for efforts to secure a comprehensive cease-fire and inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni political talks, under the auspices of the UN special envoy for Yemen based on the agreed references and consistent with the relevant Security Council resolutions.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the council members welcomed the recent agreement between the government of Yemen and the Houthis in Geneva, which provided for the release of hundreds of conflict-related detainees. They looked forward to the implementation of this agreement during the holy month of Ramzan and encouraged continued dialogue and progress on confidence-building measures to work toward a political settlement and ultimately ease the suffering of Yemenis.

The council members strongly condemned the recent Houthi escalations and urged them to refrain from provocation and prioritise the Yemeni people. They encouraged the parties to engage constructively in efforts to resolve the conflict through peaceful means and to protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council members also expressed support for UN efforts to prevent a catastrophic spill from the Safer oil tanker and called on donors to contribute the remaining $34 million needed to undertake the emergency operation. They reiterated the importance of timely implementation of the project in order to prevent an economic, environmental and humanitarian disaster in the Red Sea and beyond.

