UN officials express concern over violence in Congo

United Nations, Jan 27 (IANS) Top UN officials expressed concern about escalating violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"The situation is deteriorating rapidly," UN Assistant Secretary-General Joyce Msuya told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

She said hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured in the last few weeks, and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes or shelters to escape gunfire and shelling.

Tensions have been running high due to the recent advances by the M23 rebels in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. The rebels took control of Sake, a town considered the last defence for government forces before Goma, the capital of North Kivu and a major regional hub.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, said the United Nations is profoundly concerned with the resumption of hostilities which have led to the loss of a strategic position several kilometres from Goma.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the UN chief "is deeply concerned by the escalating violence in eastern DRC." Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire.

More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the start of 2025 in eastern Congo, where conflicts between the Congolese army and armed groups have intensified, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on January 25, the United Nations announced that it had temporarily decided to relocate non-essential staff from Goma due to the deteriorating security situation.

In a press release, the UN said that the decision had affected administrative staff and those who could carry out their tasks remotely, noting that this relocation would not compromise its commitment to delivering humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu.

According to the UN, essential personnel had remained on the ground to ensure the continuation of critical operations, including food distribution, medical assistance, shelter provision, and the protection of vulnerable communities. The temporary relocation was to be reassessed as the security situation evolved.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.