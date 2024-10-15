UN officials call for urgent ceasefire in Lebanon

Beirut, Oct 15 (IANS) Two senior UN officials on Tuesday urged a ceasefire in Lebanon after witnessing the dire circumstances facing families and children due to the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict, according to a statement by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

"The children and families of Lebanon need this war to end. To protect them from violence, ensure they can receive essential supplies and services, and prevent further deterioration of the situation, a ceasefire is urgent," said UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban and the UN World Food Programme's Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau after a three-day visit to Lebanon.

The two officials said they visited shelters and informal tented settlements and engaged with affected communities to notice that each person has a story of forced displacement and multiple struggles, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Around 1.2 million people have been affected ... Nearly 190,000 displaced individuals are currently sheltered in over 1,000 facilities, while hundreds of thousands more are seeking safety among family and friends," said the statement.

The two officials also highlighted the significant impact of the conflict on children and their psychological situation.

"Almost every child in Lebanon has been impacted in some way. Many have been victims of bombardments, losing loved ones, their homes, access to education, and are facing an uncertain future in possibly deeper poverty," they said.

"All parties must prioritise the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. This includes protecting schools, hospitals, and water systems and ensuring safe passage for civilians fleeing conflict zones," they added.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army continued to exchange fire on Tuesday. Hezbollah announced that its fighters shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone at midnight and fired a barrage of rockets at the outskirts of Tel Aviv Monday evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.